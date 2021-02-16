Analysts Expect OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Brokerages predict that OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.28) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for OncoSec Medical’s earnings. OncoSec Medical posted earnings per share of ($1.27) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 78%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, March 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OncoSec Medical will report full-year earnings of ($1.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($1.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.84) to ($0.76). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover OncoSec Medical.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.21).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OncoSec Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

In other news, CEO Daniel J. O’connor sold 3,413 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $26,314.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,269 shares in the company, valued at $765,363.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alpha Holdings, Inc. sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.92, for a total value of $393,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,350,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,004.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 94,412 shares of company stock valued at $477,549. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in OncoSec Medical by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 60,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 31,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in OncoSec Medical by 94.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 13,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sandbox Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in OncoSec Medical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. 4.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ONCS traded up $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $7.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 397,728. OncoSec Medical has a 52-week low of $1.04 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.22 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 2.64.

About OncoSec Medical

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. The company's lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 (IL-12) for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: How to track put option volume

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoSec Medical (ONCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.