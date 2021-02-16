Analysts Expect Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $158.40 Million

Brokerages expect that Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC) will post $158.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Semtech’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $157.12 million to $160.00 million. Semtech posted sales of $138.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Semtech will report full-year sales of $588.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $587.56 million to $590.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $666.83 million, with estimates ranging from $656.03 million to $681.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Semtech.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $154.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.88 million. Semtech had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 9.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Semtech from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Semtech from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.08.

In other news, Director Bruce C. Edwards sold 30,045 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.44, for a total value of $2,116,369.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,259,926.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.42, for a total transaction of $214,260.00. Insiders sold 153,424 shares of company stock valued at $10,928,178 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $577,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 8.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,308,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,956,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech in the fourth quarter valued at about $468,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 21.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 87,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,642,000 after purchasing an additional 15,216 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Semtech by 34.4% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 294,819 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,614,000 after purchasing an additional 75,505 shares during the period. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SMTC stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $79.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,623. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a 200 day moving average of $64.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 111.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Semtech has a 12-month low of $26.03 and a 12-month high of $83.94.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

