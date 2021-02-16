Analysts Expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) Will Announce Earnings of $1.41 Per Share

Analysts expect that South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) will announce earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.29 and the highest is $1.63. South State reported earnings per share of $0.82 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 72%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full year earnings of $5.76 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.10 to $6.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $5.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $6.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). South State had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 6.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 EPS.

SSB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded South State from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James cut South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of South State from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of South State from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $76.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

In other South State news, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.23, for a total value of $786,563.43. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 180,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,185,720.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert R. Hill, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of South State stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.75, for a total value of $488,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 173,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,070,865.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,123 shares of company stock worth $3,168,271 over the last 90 days. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in South State by 144.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South State by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 877 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in South State by 548.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in South State during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in South State during the 4th quarter valued at about $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SSB traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $79.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,776 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,628. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.73 and a 200 day moving average of $64.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.69 and a beta of 1.08. South State has a 12-month low of $40.42 and a 12-month high of $82.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, and trust and wealth management services. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits.

