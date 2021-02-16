Analysts Expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $216.20 Million

Equities research analysts expect Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) to report sales of $216.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Unity Software’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $210.00 million and the highest is $220.00 million. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Unity Software will report full-year sales of $975.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $961.00 million to $1.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.35 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Unity Software.

Get Unity Software alerts:

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.27.

U has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush raised their target price on Unity Software from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Unity Software from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Oppenheimer downgraded Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Unity Software from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.70.

In other news, Director Robynne Sisco sold 139,479 shares of Unity Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.22, for a total value of $17,326,081.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 127,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,871,092.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 291.1% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Unity Software by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:U traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $125.53. The stock had a trading volume of 184,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,033,859. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.82. Unity Software has a 52-week low of $65.11 and a 52-week high of $174.94.

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Unity Software (U)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.