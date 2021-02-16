Analysts Offer Predictions for Twitter, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) – Analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Twitter in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 10th. Truist Securiti analyst Y. Squali expects that the social networking company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Twitter’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Twitter from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Twitter from $55.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Cowen upped their price objective on Twitter from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Twitter from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $71.90 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.14 and a 200 day moving average of $46.44. Twitter has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $73.18. The firm has a market cap of $57.19 billion, a PE ratio of -52.10, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The social networking company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 31.70%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Mirova purchased a new position in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $3,693,605.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 316,460 shares of company stock valued at $14,918,537 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

