Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $102.92

Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $102.92.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Mizuho cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $97.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. TheStreet cut Camden Property Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

NYSE CPT opened at $106.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 56.07, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $62.48 and a 12 month high of $120.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.88 and a 200-day moving average of $95.59.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.95). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 5.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Camden Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.87%.

In other news, EVP William W. Sengelmann sold 4,709 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $449,992.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,067.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Heather J. Brunner sold 445 shares of Camden Property Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total value of $42,524.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,414 shares in the company, valued at $804,041.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 31.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the third quarter worth about $50,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Camden Property Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. 94.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Camden Property Trust

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 400 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 165 properties containing 56,383 apartment homes across the United States.

