Analysts Set China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) PT at $51.00

Shares of China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $51.00.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. TheStreet raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

SNP traded up $3.19 on Thursday, reaching $52.29. The company had a trading volume of 7,057 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,083. The stock has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. China Petroleum & Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $38.18 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.62 and its 200 day moving average is $44.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SNP. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical during the fourth quarter worth about $900,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 805.2% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 33,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

See Also: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.