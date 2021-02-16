Analysts Set Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) Target Price at $8.33

Enerflex Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ENRFF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.33.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENRFF shares. CIBC started coverage on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerflex in a research report on Monday, January 18th.

Get Enerflex alerts:

Shares of ENRFF opened at $5.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.69. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $7.86.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment and refrigeration systems, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications.

See Also: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Receive News & Ratings for Enerflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.