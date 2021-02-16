Analysts Set Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) PT at $48.30

Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-one ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, sixteen have assigned a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.30.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $50.52 on Friday. Exxon Mobil has a fifty-two week low of $30.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.38. The company has a market cap of $213.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 154.67%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,247 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Moulton Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,097 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Firestone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 25,114 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 13,259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $547,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 41,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

