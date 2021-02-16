Analysts Set Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) Price Target at $57.64

Shares of Grubhub Inc. (NYSE:GRUB) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eighteen have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $57.64.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRUB. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Grubhub from $49.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Grubhub in a research note on Sunday, November 1st.

Shares of NYSE GRUB opened at $72.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Grubhub has a 12-month low of $29.35 and a 12-month high of $85.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.86.

Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The information services provider reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $503.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.46 million. Grubhub had a negative net margin of 6.99% and a negative return on equity of 4.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Grubhub will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margo Drucker sold 2,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $159,815.50. Also, CEO Matthew M. Maloney sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,741 shares of company stock worth $1,230,415. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter worth $28,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Grubhub by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 373 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Grubhub in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Lucerne Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Grubhub in the third quarter worth $64,000. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Grubhub

Grubhub Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an online and mobile platform for restaurant pick-up and delivery orders in the United States. The company connects approximately 300,000 local restaurants with diners in various cities. It offers Grubhub and Seamless mobile applications and mobile Websites; and operates Websites through grubhub.com, seamless.com, and menupages.com.

