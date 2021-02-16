Analysts Set Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) PT at $209.17

Shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $209.17.

LGND has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $229.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th.

In other Ligand Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Charles S. Berkman sold 18,097 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total value of $3,230,314.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 47,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,390,035.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd C. Davis sold 5,083 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.14, for a total transaction of $1,083,390.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,162,088.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,727 shares of company stock valued at $27,422,288. 10.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,041,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $202,982,000 after acquiring an additional 145,671 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 14.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,114,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $106,219,000 after acquiring an additional 142,920 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 8.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 941,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,724,000 after acquiring an additional 72,910 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 716,440 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,250,000 after acquiring an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 663,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,233,000 after acquiring an additional 15,715 shares during the period.

LGND opened at $172.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $143.94 and its 200-day moving average is $108.61. Ligand Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $57.24 and a 52-week high of $219.75. The company has a quick ratio of 19.96, a current ratio of 20.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $69.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.94 million. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.23% and a positive return on equity of 5.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 158.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. The company's commercial programs include Promacta, an oral medicine that increases the number of platelets in the blood; Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Baxdela, a captisol-enabled delafloxacin-IV for the treatment of acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections; Nexterone, a captisol-enabled formulation of amiodarone; Noxafil-IV, a captisol-enabled formulation of posaconazole for IV use; and Carnexiv, which is indicated as replacement therapy for oral carbamazepine formulations.

