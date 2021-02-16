Analysts Set Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) Price Target at $44.00

Millicom International Cellular S.A. (NASDAQ:TIGO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $44.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TIGO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. SEB Equities assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. SEB Equity Research assumed coverage on Millicom International Cellular in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Millicom International Cellular from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

TIGO stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 913 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,583. The stock has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.55 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.17. Millicom International Cellular has a 1 year low of $20.15 and a 1 year high of $47.80.

Millicom International Cellular (NASDAQ:TIGO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.63). Millicom International Cellular had a negative return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Millicom International Cellular will post -2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TIGO. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $642,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Millicom International Cellular by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 241,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,326,000 after buying an additional 8,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Millicom International Cellular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $299,000.

Millicom International Cellular SA provides cable and mobile services in Latin America and Africa. The company offers mobile services, including mobile data and voice; short message service; and mobile financial services, such as payments, money transfers, international remittances, savings, real-time loans, and micro-insurance.

