Analysts Set Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) PT at $18.00

Shares of Precision BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:DTIL) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DTIL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $10.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Precision BioSciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Precision BioSciences from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, November 23rd.

In related news, COO David S. Thomson sold 10,000 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total transaction of $164,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew R. Kane sold 9,695 shares of Precision BioSciences stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.74, for a total transaction of $133,209.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,863,708 shares in the company, valued at $25,607,347.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,405 shares of company stock worth $597,618. 14.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Precision BioSciences by 598.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Precision BioSciences in the third quarter worth $90,000. 48.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ DTIL traded down $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $12.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,404,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.08. Precision BioSciences has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $16.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.35.

Precision BioSciences Company Profile

Precision BioSciences, Inc, a genome editing company, develops therapeutic products in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Therapeutic and Food. It offers ARCUS, a genome-editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. The Therapeutic segment develops allogeneic CAR T immunotherapy that recognizes and kills cancer cells; and engages in the in vivo gene correction activities.

