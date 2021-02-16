Analyzing Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) & Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) and Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Oak Valley Bancorp and Farmers National Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Oak Valley Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Farmers National Banc 0 1 2 0 2.67

Farmers National Banc has a consensus target price of $14.25, indicating a potential upside of 3.64%. Given Farmers National Banc’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Farmers National Banc is more favorable than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

20.9% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 17.6% of Oak Valley Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Farmers National Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Oak Valley Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.29 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Farmers National Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. Farmers National Banc pays out 34.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Oak Valley Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Oak Valley Bancorp 24.83% 10.39% 0.94% Farmers National Banc 28.05% 13.01% 1.51%

Risk and Volatility

Oak Valley Bancorp has a beta of 0.53, suggesting that its share price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmers National Banc has a beta of 0.94, suggesting that its share price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Oak Valley Bancorp and Farmers National Banc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Oak Valley Bancorp $47.65 million 2.75 $12.49 million N/A N/A Farmers National Banc $130.59 million 2.98 $35.76 million $1.29 10.66

Farmers National Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Oak Valley Bancorp.

Summary

Farmers National Banc beats Oak Valley Bancorp on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Oak Valley Bancorp

Oak Valley Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Oak Valley Community Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in Oakdale, California, and surrounding areas. The company accepts various deposits products, such as checking and savings, money market, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial real estate loans; commercial business lending and trade finance; and small business administration lending, as well as consumer loans consisting of personal loans, automobile loans, home improvement loans, home mortgage loans, revolving lines of credit, and other personal loans. In addition, the company provides online banking, remote deposit capture, mobile banking, merchant, night depository, extended hours, wire transfer of funds, and note collection services, as well as automated teller machines. As of July 22, 2020, it operated through 17 branches, including Oakdale, Turlock, Stockton, Patterson, Ripon, Escalon, Manteca, Tracy, Sacramento; two branches in Sonora; three branches in Modesto; and three branches in Bridgeport, Mammoth Lakes, and Bishop. Oak Valley Bancorp was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Oakdale, California.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services. The company also provides personal and corporate trust services in the areas of estate settlement, trust administration, and employee benefit plans; retirement services; property and casualty insurance products and services; and various insurance products through licensed representatives, as well as invests in municipal securities. It operates through 39 locations in northeastern region of Ohio and two-branch locations in southwestern Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1887 and is headquartered in Canfield, Ohio.

