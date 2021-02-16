Analyzing ProSight Global (PROS) and Its Peers

ProSight Global (NASDAQ: PROS) is one of 91 public companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ProSight Global to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares ProSight Global and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ProSight Global $878.06 million $38.89 million 9.09 ProSight Global Competitors $12.54 billion $2.57 billion 98.82

ProSight Global’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than ProSight Global. ProSight Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

ProSight Global has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ProSight Global’s rivals have a beta of 0.62, indicating that their average share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares ProSight Global and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ProSight Global 4.12% 7.61% 1.46% ProSight Global Competitors 0.70% 2.00% 0.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for ProSight Global and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ProSight Global 0 3 1 0 2.25 ProSight Global Competitors 602 2747 2406 123 2.35

ProSight Global presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.76%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 8.70%. Given ProSight Global’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe ProSight Global is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

95.9% of ProSight Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of ProSight Global shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.1% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

ProSight Global rivals beat ProSight Global on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

ProSight Global Company Profile

ProSight Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entrepreneurial specialty insurance company in the United States. The company underwrites insurance coverages in the lines of commercial auto, general liability, workers' compensation, commercial multiple peril, and other. It serves customers in construction, consumer service, marine and energy, media and entertainment, professional service, real estate, sports, and transportation industries. ProSight Global, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Morristown, New Jersey.

