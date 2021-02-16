Analyzing Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV)

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sorrento Therapeutics $31.43 million 120.38 -$292.07 million ($2.12) -6.79 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$31.60 million ($3.60) -1.47

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sorrento Therapeutics. Sorrento Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sorrento Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sorrento Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 BiondVax Pharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sorrento Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $30.33, suggesting a potential upside of 110.79%. Given Sorrento Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Sorrento Therapeutics is more favorable than BiondVax Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.4% of Sorrento Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.0% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sorrento Therapeutics and BiondVax Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sorrento Therapeutics -698.01% -314.06% -43.60% BiondVax Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -135.18%

Volatility and Risk

Sorrento Therapeutics has a beta of 2.7, meaning that its share price is 170% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.41, meaning that its share price is 141% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Sorrento Therapeutics beats BiondVax Pharmaceuticals on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical stage biopharma company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches. It also offers Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system. In addition, the company's clinical programs in development include anti-CD38 CAR-T therapy for the treatment of multiple myeloma, as well as for amyloidosis and graft-versus-host diseases. Further, it develops resiniferatoxin, a non-opioid-based TRPV1 agonist neurotoxin for late stage cancer and osteoarthritis knee pain treatment; and ZTlido, a lidocaine delivery system for the treatment of postherpetic neuralgia. Additionally, the company engages in the development of SEMDEXA, an injectable viscous gel formulation, which is Phase III trial for the treatment of sciatica, a pathology of low back pain; and SP-103, an investigational non-aqueous lidocaine topical system undergoing clinical development in chronic low back pain conditions. It has various collaborations with SmartPharm Therapeutics Inc. to develop gene-encoded antibody vaccine to protect against COVID-19; Celularity, Inc. for initiating Phase I/II clinical study, including up to 86 patients with COVID-19; and Mount Sinai Health System to develop COVI-SHIELD, an antibody therapy targeting SARS-CoV-2 infection, as well as a research testing agreement with The University of Texas Medical Branch at Galveston for the preclinical testing of Sorrento's COVID-19 therapeutic product candidates. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in San Diego, California.

About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases primarily in Israel. Its product candidate is M-001, a synthetic peptide-based protein, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treatment of seasonal and pandemic strains of the influenza virus. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

