Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $100.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.57% from the stock’s current price.

PLAN has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist increased their target price on Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.58.

Anaplan stock opened at $82.26 on Tuesday. Anaplan has a twelve month low of $26.04 and a twelve month high of $83.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $72.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -76.17 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $114.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.73 million. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Anaplan will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Anaplan news, CEO Frank Calderoni sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $3,640,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,310,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,027,295.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total transaction of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 372,211 shares of company stock valued at $26,457,155. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,445,000 after buying an additional 29,931 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $157,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Anaplan by 1,959.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 70,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,045,000 after buying an additional 66,804 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Anaplan in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,721,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

