Antero Resources (AR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE AR opened at $9.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57. Antero Resources has a twelve month low of $0.64 and a twelve month high of $9.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.92 and a 200 day moving average of $4.54.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AR shares. Raymond James raised Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TD Securities upped their price target on Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.15.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

