Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Sets New 52-Week High at $10.04

Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $10.04 and last traded at $9.77, with a volume of 204834 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $9.00.

A number of research firms have commented on AR. Raymond James upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Tudor Pickering upgraded shares of Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $3.50 to $4.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Antero Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.15.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 4.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 325.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,440 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,750 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Antero Resources by 57.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,831 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 18,143 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $361,000. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Antero Resources by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 95,223 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 9,790 shares during the period. 80.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

