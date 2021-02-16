Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) Insider Brian Johnson Buys 150,000 Shares

Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) (ASX:AAU) insider Brian Johnson bought 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.09 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$13,350.00 ($9,535.71).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.
About Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX)
Antilles Gold Limited engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of gold and silver properties in the Dominican Republic and Australia. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Las Lagunas project that reprocesses gold/silver refractory tailings from the Pueblo Viejo mine located to the north of Santo Domingo, the Dominican Republic.
Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)
Receive News & Ratings for Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antilles Gold Limited (AAU.AX) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.