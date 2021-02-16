Aperio Group LLC Acquires 4,465 Shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,506 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.24% of NICE worth $42,674,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 2,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of NICE by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 833 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in NICE by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NICE by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,361 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in NICE by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 55.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NICE opened at $277.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.56, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.76. NICE Ltd. has a 1-year low of $110.59 and a 1-year high of $288.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $273.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $242.91.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of NICE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $334.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of NICE from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of NICE from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of NICE from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $290.00 price target on shares of NICE in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.83.

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform that supports contact centers ranging from small single sites to distributed remote agents and enterprises; and a digital-first omnichannel customer engagement platform that supports various digital and self-service channels, which allows organizations to add and integrate new and emerging channels.

