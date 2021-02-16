Aperio Group LLC Boosts Position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 551,164 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned about 0.09% of The Progressive worth $54,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in The Progressive by 74.0% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 583 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in The Progressive by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in The Progressive during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Barclays started coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

PGR stock opened at $86.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $62.18 and a 1 year high of $102.05. The firm has a market cap of $50.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.26.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business had revenue of $9.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,292 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.50, for a total value of $311,094.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,270,456. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,351 shares of The Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.17, for a total value of $202,585.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,258.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,509 shares of company stock valued at $5,663,770. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

