Aperio Group LLC Boosts Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 260,346 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,108 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $52,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLX. Hudock Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Clorox by 234.9% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $983,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $371,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get The Clorox alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Clorox from $218.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on The Clorox from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on The Clorox from $190.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $238.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.06.

In related news, insider Benno O. Dorer sold 417,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.92, for a total value of $83,788,060.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 293,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,938,073.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 9,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.19, for a total transaction of $1,985,084.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,651 shares in the company, valued at $1,932,033.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 465,261 shares of company stock worth $94,009,663 over the last ninety days. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CLX opened at $185.97 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $239.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $198.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $209.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a return on equity of 132.72% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $1.11 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. The Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.33%.

The Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.