Aperio Group LLC Has $44.84 Million Stock Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 172,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $44,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 3,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 6,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Synopsys during the 3rd quarter valued at $640,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Synopsys by 85.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.11% of the company’s stock.

SNPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Synopsys from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Synopsys from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $244.07.

In other news, Director Steven Walske sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.03, for a total transaction of $2,441,855.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $690,515.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sudhindra Kankanwadi sold 2,028 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.12, for a total value of $521,439.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,113 shares in the company, valued at $2,857,374.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,463 shares of company stock worth $6,413,503 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SNPS opened at $292.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.57, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.20. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.90 and a twelve month high of $293.31.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

