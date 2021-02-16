Aperio Group LLC Has $60.79 Million Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 242,930 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 6,173 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $60,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BDX. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1,657.1% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BDX. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Becton, Dickinson and presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.08.

In other news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total transaction of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,320,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $256.32 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.89, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $256.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.47. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a one year low of $197.75 and a one year high of $284.97.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

