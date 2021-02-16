Aperio Group LLC Purchases 9,198 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 80,768 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,198 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $66,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,858,327 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,156,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299,622 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223,409 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,871,000 after purchasing an additional 59,918 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 49.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,014,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $719,699,000 after purchasing an additional 333,534 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,459 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $371,416,000 after purchasing an additional 11,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 26.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 481,790 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,849,000 after purchasing an additional 100,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $680.00 to $730.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $841.00 to $879.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Intuitive Surgical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $736.75.

In other news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 521 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $754.48, for a total value of $393,084.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 225 shares in the company, valued at $169,758. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total value of $8,466,200.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,530 shares of company stock valued at $26,191,080. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $807.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $785.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $738.48. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $95.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.01, a P/E/G ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.46. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.