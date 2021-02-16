Aperio Group LLC Raises Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Aperio Group LLC raised its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 690,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 17,443 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $58,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Buckley Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 121,799 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,770,000 after purchasing an additional 44,455 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,336 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 42,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 94,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,826,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Chevron by 1.8% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 66,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,504,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVX. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Shares of CVX opened at $92.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.51. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $112.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.07, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.58%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

