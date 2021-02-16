APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 5,670,000 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 14th total of 7,750,000 shares. Currently, 4.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,070,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

APi Group stock traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.25. 1,620,324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,032,694. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. APi Group has a 1-year low of $8.84 and a 1-year high of $19.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.93.

Get APi Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on APG shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of APi Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of APi Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. APi Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.25.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in APi Group by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $195,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $198,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in APi Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in APi Group during the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

APi Group Corporation provides commercial life safety solutions and industrial specialty services primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions, and HVAC and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.