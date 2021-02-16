APIX (APIX) Achieves Market Capitalization of $8.96 Million

APIX (CURRENCY:APIX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. One APIX coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0758 or 0.00000156 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, APIX has traded 20.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. APIX has a total market capitalization of $8.96 million and $1.21 million worth of APIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.31 or 0.00066438 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $441.44 or 0.00907573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00006795 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.13 or 0.00049615 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00004318 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.15 or 0.05123739 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00024603 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00016865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002058 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00033234 BTC.

APIX Coin Profile

APIX is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. APIX’s total supply is 204,047,845 coins and its circulating supply is 118,213,716 coins. APIX’s official website is apisplatform.io. APIX’s official message board is medium.com/apisplatform. APIX’s official Twitter account is @Apis11Official and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “APIS platform aims to encourage users to join its network by lowering the entry boundary of the Blockchain incentive system. Users can join the system with ease, transparently, with high network security. Along with its own APIS Blockchain network, APIS supports other Masternode, PoS, DPoS projects to provide various options to users and chance for network growth to project teams. “

APIX Coin Trading

APIX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APIX directly using U.S. dollars.

