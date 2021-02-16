Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank decreased its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Fundamental Research lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $113.91 to $148.12 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. UBS Group set a $115.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.61.

Apple stock opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a P/E ratio of 41.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. Apple’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

