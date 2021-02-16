Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Security National Bank

Security National Bank lowered its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 140,569 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 7,110 shares during the period. Apple accounts for 5.9% of Security National Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Security National Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Lountzis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lountzis Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. 57.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $133.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.79. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

