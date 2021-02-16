Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Stake Lifted by Security Asset Management

Security Asset Management grew its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 137,890 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,180 shares during the period. Apple makes up about 7.6% of Security Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding. Security Asset Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $18,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AAPL. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 346.3% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 727,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,246,000 after buying an additional 564,475 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 291.9% in the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 226,305 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $26,208,000 after acquiring an additional 168,554 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its position in Apple by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares in the last quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC lifted its position in Apple by 330.9% in the 3rd quarter. Epstein & White Financial LLC now owns 34,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Professional Planning lifted its position in Apple by 315.5% in the 3rd quarter. Professional Planning now owns 214,564 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $24,849,000 after acquiring an additional 162,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Apple from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group set a $115.00 price target on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Apple from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.61.

Shares of AAPL opened at $135.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.15 and a 1 year high of $145.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $133.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $111.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.24 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

