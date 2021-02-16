Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $104.00 at Morgan Stanley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) had its target price boosted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential downside of 10.88% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.39.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $116.70 on Tuesday. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $117.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $107.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.