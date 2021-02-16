ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) PT Raised to C$9.00 at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) (TSE:ARX) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$10.00 price objective on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. CIBC decreased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Raymond James increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on ARC Resources Ltd. (ARX.TO) from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$9.96.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$7.90 on Friday. ARC Resources Ltd. has a 12-month low of C$2.42 and a 12-month high of C$8.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.92, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

