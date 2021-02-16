ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Announces Earnings Results

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11, Fidelity Earnings reports. ArcelorMittal had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%.

NYSE MT opened at $22.82 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.20. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.07.

Get ArcelorMittal alerts:

MT has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. ArcelorMittal has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.20.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

Recommended Story: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for ArcelorMittal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcelorMittal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.