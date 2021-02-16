Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) Short Interest Update

Argonaut Gold Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARNGF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,238,300 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the January 14th total of 6,275,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 381,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 21.6 days.

A number of brokerages have commented on ARNGF. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, January 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Argonaut Gold in a report on Monday, February 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Argonaut Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.83.

Get Argonaut Gold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARNGF opened at $1.90 on Tuesday. Argonaut Gold has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.99 and its 200-day moving average is $2.02.

Argonaut Gold Company Profile

Argonaut Gold Inc engages in the mining, mine development, and mineral exploration activities in North America. It primarily explores for gold and silver deposits. Its primary assets are the El Castillo mine and San Agustin mine, which together form the El Castillo Complex located in Durango, Mexico; the La Colorada mine located in Sonora, Mexico; and the Florida Canyon mine in Nevada, the United States.

Recommended Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Argonaut Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argonaut Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.