Arista Networks (ANET) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 18th. Analysts expect Arista Networks to post earnings of $2.07 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

ANET opened at $323.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $324.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $308.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $255.52.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $451,440.60. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $773,218.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.26, for a total transaction of $447,994.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,497 shares in the company, valued at $4,693,745.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,186 shares of company stock worth $77,732,039. Company insiders own 23.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $351.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.55.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

