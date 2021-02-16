Arizona State Retirement System Decreases Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its holdings in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 424 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $83,000. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. 94.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fabrinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.78.

NYSE FN opened at $87.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.32. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35 and a beta of 1.01. Fabrinet has a one year low of $44.00 and a one year high of $90.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.55.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 13.37%. Research analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,260 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.85, for a total value of $196,281.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,276,425.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Harpal Gill sold 13,235 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.67, for a total transaction of $1,160,312.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,879,536.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,917 shares of company stock worth $2,681,892. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

