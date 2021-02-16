Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,025 Shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,077 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,025 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in CommScope were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 341.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 300,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,020,000 after buying an additional 232,025 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 155.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,959 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 27,939 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 465,781 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,192,000 after buying an additional 78,708 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CommScope during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $5,269,320.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CommScope from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CommScope presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.12.

NASDAQ COMM opened at $15.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.80, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.53. CommScope Holding Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $15.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74.

CommScope Company Profile

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks worldwide. The company's Connectivity segment offers fiber optic, copper cable, and connectivity solutions for use in data centers, business enterprises, telecommunications, cable television, and residential broadband networks.

