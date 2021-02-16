Arizona State Retirement System Sells 557 Shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,955 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 557 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in H.B. Fuller were worth $776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FUL. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 5.5% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,045 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 200.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 8,742 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in H.B. Fuller by 1.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,818 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of H.B. Fuller by 1.2% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $956,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of H.B. Fuller by 9.0% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 58,505 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after buying an additional 4,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

H.B. Fuller stock opened at $57.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.75. H.B. Fuller has a 52 week low of $23.68 and a 52 week high of $59.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.25, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.20. H.B. Fuller had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $777.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $735.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that H.B. Fuller will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a $0.1625 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on H.B. Fuller from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded H.B. Fuller from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of H.B. Fuller in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered H.B. Fuller from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.29.

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

