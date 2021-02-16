Arizona State Retirement System Sells 926 Shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 926 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in KB Home were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in KB Home by 122.1% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in KB Home during the third quarter worth approximately $151,000. 86.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on KBH shares. Seaport Global Securities cut KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised KB Home from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on KB Home from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Wedbush raised KB Home from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on KB Home in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NYSE:KBH opened at $44.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. KB Home has a 12-month low of $9.82 and a 12-month high of $45.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.54 and its 200 day moving average is $36.82.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The construction company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 7.08%. KB Home’s quarterly revenue was down 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that KB Home will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.17%.

In related news, EVP Brian J. Woram sold 76,000 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.92, for a total transaction of $3,413,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 120,257 shares in the company, valued at $5,401,944.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeff Kaminski sold 25,105 shares of KB Home stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.64, for a total value of $1,095,582.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,705 shares in the company, valued at $4,089,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 183,756 shares of company stock worth $8,018,864 over the last quarter. 5.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

