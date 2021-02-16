Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Bought by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 191,113 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,106 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $18,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth $28,698,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $2,080,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 7,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at $226,000. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $81.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.89.

NYSE ARW opened at $105.08 on Tuesday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.25 and a 12 month high of $108.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $102.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $88.20.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.50. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

