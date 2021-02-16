Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $216.01

Shares of Arrow Global Group PLC (LON:ARW) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $216.01 and traded as high as $289.00. Arrow Global Group shares last traded at $281.50, with a volume of 124,694 shares trading hands.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arrow Global Group in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a market cap of £501.09 million and a P/E ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,255.66, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 216.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 152.62.

About Arrow Global Group (LON:ARW)

Arrow Global Group plc identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom and internationally. It also engages in the debt purchase, and asset management servicing business.

