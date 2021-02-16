Associated British Foods (LON:ABF) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Associated British Foods (LON:ABF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Liberum Capital reiterated a “not rated” rating on shares of Associated British Foods in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Associated British Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

Get Associated British Foods alerts:

ABF stock opened at GBX 2,301 ($30.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.55, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,239.89 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 2,039.62. Associated British Foods has a 52-week low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,696 ($35.22).

In related news, insider George G. Weston sold 253,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,325 ($30.38), for a total transaction of £5,896,572 ($7,703,909.07). Also, insider George G. Weston sold 884,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,319 ($30.30), for a total transaction of £20,514,592.89 ($26,802,446.94). Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,247,163 shares of company stock worth $2,890,885,803.

Associated British Foods Company Profile

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

See Also: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Associated British Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated British Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.