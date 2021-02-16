Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Atlantia SpA (OTCMKTS:ATASY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atlantia in a report on Thursday, December 17th.

OTCMKTS ATASY traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $9.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,341. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 1.25. Atlantia has a 52 week low of $5.04 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Atlantia Company Profile

Atlantia SpA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of motorways, airports and transport infrastructure, parking areas, and intermodal systems worldwide. It operates and manages approximately 15,000 kilometers of toll motorways in Italy and France. The company manages, maintains, constructs, and widens related motorways operated under concession; and provides support for the Italian motorway operators.

