Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) Short Interest Update

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ASAQ) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 71,800 shares, an increase of 36.5% from the January 14th total of 52,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 136,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:ASAQ traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.38. 24,593 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 131,383. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.23. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $10.65.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Atlantic Avenue Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000.

About Atlantic Avenue Acquisition

Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. Atlantic Avenue Acquisition Corp was founded in 2020 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

