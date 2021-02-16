Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) Price Target Increased to C$14.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) (TSE:ACB) had its target price lifted by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$14.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

ACB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$6.50 to C$7.80 in a research note on Friday. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$15.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) from C$10.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$11.31.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) stock opened at C$15.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.54. Aurora Cannabis Inc. has a 12-month low of C$4.93 and a 12-month high of C$28.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$14.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$11.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.12 billion and a PE ratio of -0.49.

In other news, Senior Officer William Glen Ibbott sold 20,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.43, for a total value of C$190,071.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$25,725.04.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (ACB.TO) Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products worldwide. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, including facility engineering and design, cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

