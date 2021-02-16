Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $284.39.

ADSK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Autodesk from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Autodesk from $235.00 to $266.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Autodesk from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $239.00 to $345.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Autodesk from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on Autodesk in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADSK traded up $3.84 on Thursday, hitting $308.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.62, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 163.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $264.20. Autodesk has a 12 month low of $125.38 and a 12 month high of $321.13.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $952.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $940.00 million. Autodesk had a negative return on equity of 1,423.72% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Autodesk will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 17.1% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 595 shares of the software company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 49.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 4.9% in the third quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,173 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $1,716,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 27.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 33,310 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 7,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk Company Profile

Autodesk, Inc operates as a software design and services company worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD, a professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization software; AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections software products for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment industries.

