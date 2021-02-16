Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,030,000 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the January 14th total of 4,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 572,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.3 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho raised Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.10 to $117.60 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. HSBC lifted their target price on Autohome from $113.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Macquarie raised their price target on Autohome from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Autohome from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Autohome has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.66.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of Autohome stock traded up $1.77 on Tuesday, reaching $137.92. The company had a trading volume of 532,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,831. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $111.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.97. Autohome has a 1 year low of $59.54 and a 1 year high of $147.67.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $9.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $8.42. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $378.91 million. Autohome had a return on equity of 23.40% and a net margin of 39.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.38 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Autohome will post 4.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This is a boost from Autohome’s previous annual dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. Autohome’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stansberry Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,985,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Autohome during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Guinness Asset Management LTD lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 1,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,790 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autohome by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 82,959 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,964,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, and its mobile applications and mini apps, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile consumers.

Further Reading: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.