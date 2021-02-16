Autonio (NIOX) Price Hits $0.20

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 21.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 16th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $10.14 million and approximately $616,778.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded 87.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Autonio alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.65 or 0.00059112 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.51 or 0.00262173 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00085782 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00073688 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00087700 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $204.00 or 0.00406668 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,211.05 or 0.88135522 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 51,782,371 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io.

Autonio Coin Trading

Autonio can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Autonio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Autonio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.